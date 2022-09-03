A Fairchance woman was charged Friday with repeatedly abusing her 2-year-old son.
State police alleged Zena Aliah Rashed, 40, explained her son’s numerous bruises at day care by telling workers he has cancer or is anemic.
Doctors, however, told police the toddler was a victim of physical abuse “on multiple occasions.”
Police said they were called to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia on June 28 after the boy was brought in with bruises to his face, swelling to his scrotum and a fracture to his right arm that was beginning to heal.
A doctor there told police Rashed couldn’t explain what caused the fracture of her son’s arm.
“When (the doctor) asked Rashed how he sustained the many bruises on his face, she related that he would go to bed and wake up the next morning with bruises,” police wrote in the complaint.
Rashed asked for the boy to be transferred to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for a second opinion. Doctors there also noted the boy had scabs on the top of his head and an injury to his lower lip.
Police said Rashed explained the injuries, first reported to child welfare officials in May by the boy’s pediatrician, by suggesting he got the bruises by rolling around in his crib or because he was sleeping with a plastic toy dinosaur.
A doctor at Children’s Hospital told police the boy had been “a victim of physical abuse on multiple occasions.”
“His injuries caused substantial pain and he is at risk of reinjury and/or death if he remains in the same environment. An adult knows how he has been injured,” wrote Dr. Adelaide Eichman.
Police noted in the complaint that Rashed denied injuring her son, telling them, “He hasn’t been disciplined a day in his life.”
In the complaint, police noted the boy attended three different day care programs between January and June. Workers at each told troopers they were concerned the boy was being abused.
Police said when employees at one of facilities asked Rashed about the bruises, she told them her son has cancer. When the director asked her to produce documentation, police alleged Rashed moved the boy to another day care program.
She reportedly told workers there that the bruising was caused by cancer, and later said her son is anemic.
Rashed faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
She is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
