The borough of Fairchance is set to celebrate the holiday season from noon to 6 p.m. this Saturday, hosting its first Christmas festival.
Teresa Tanner said all are welcome to enjoy free hot cocoa, cookies and popcorn in the area across from the post office on Church Street.
At 2 p.m., Santa Claus will arrive.
“He’ll have his own canopy and chair – we got everything ready for him – and he’ll be talking to the little ones,” Tanner said.
Borough officials will hold a tree lighting at 5 p.m., and announce the winners of the community house decorating contest.
A DJ, vendors and a food truck will also be there during the Fairchance Borough Christmas Festival, and there will be games for the children, she said. Weather permitting, the Albert Gallatin marching band will also play.
Tanner, wife of Fairchance Mayor Thomas Tanner, said she approached council about having the community event over the summer.
“We’re always worrying about everything else … and I thought we needed to do something for the town,” she said. “We wanted to bring our town together and wish everyone a Merry Christmas”
With officials on board, an all-volunteer committee organized what Tanner hopes will become an event that grows each year and focuses on fun activities for area children.
“There should be more things around for the kids to do,” she said.
Teresa Tanner remains hopeful that the predicted rain holds off on Saturday, but said if weather necessitates it, the festival will be canceled. A cancelation notice will be posted on the borough’s Facebook page, she said.
