Two projects in Fayette County shared in $45 million in Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding earmarked for community improvements.
The first is $1.2 million for the second phase of the Fairchance Borough Water System Improvement Project. The funds will be used to replace several main distribution lines within the borough that are antiquated and highly comprised, leading to frequent loss of water service, infiltration and contamination of the system.
Andrew French, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Fayette County, which is working with the North Fayette Municipal Authority on the project, said the issues with the system goes back for more than a decade, and resulted in water treatment center operated by the borough being sold to North Fayette Municipal Authority to run and operate.
“That solved some issues, but they continued to have issues with the water lines themselves,” French said.
Prior to the current round of CDBG funds approved for the project, French said they were approved for $987,000 in CDBG funds for the first phase of the project.
“We’re going to combine both of them to do a larger $2 million project,” French said, adding that he hopes to bid the project out by the end of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023 when the work should begin.
In addition, the $1.2 million will go toward the installation of fire hydrants to assist the borough with fire protection and emergency services.
The second local project will help with improvements to the 12th Street Playground in Connellsville. The $662,477 in funding will be used to construct a new restroom facility, a new pavilion and picnic area, new parking facilities and new sidewalks.
The funding will go toward the existing basketball courts getting new surfacing, poles and hoops, and the fencing around the dek hockey court will be replaced. New bleachers will also be installed, and a new water feature/splash pad will be constructed as well.
The funding was announced earlier this week by Gov. Tom Wolf.
