A Fairchance woman was charged with assault for allegedly fighting with her mother and police.
Jataya Raven Shia Boone, 18, was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and criminal mischief, and counts of resisting arrest and underage drinking before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. on Wednesday.
State police said they were dispatched to Christy Lane in Fairchance around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fight. According to court paperwork, Boone’s mother Heather Davis told police Boone was dropped off at her house earlier that night while under the influence of alcohol. Davis reportedly told police a verbal argument between them turned physical and Boone pushed her and grabbed her by the hair.
Police said Boone was lying on the floor and throwing up when they tried to talk to her, and then jumped to her feet and charged toward Davis.
A trooper stood between the two, and Boone allegedly pushed and punched the trooper. She also allegedly kicked a trooper several times in his legs and groin.
After Boone was handcuffed, police alleged she continued to fight with troopers.
As they took Boone to the hospital to evaluate her level of intoxication, she allegedly unbuckled her seat belt and grabbed at a trooper, ripping his jacket until she was further restrained. Boone also threw up in the back of the patrol vehicle, causing it to be put out of service, according to the complaint.
She is free on $1,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
