A Fairchance woman who is already headed to trial for the alleged abuse of her 2-year-old son now faces a new set of charges related to the abuse of her 4-year-old daughter.
Zena Aliah Rashed, 31, is charged by state police with felonies of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and simple assault.
Police filed similar charges against Rashed in September after family, day-care workers and doctors reported concerns that her son was being abused. He had numerous injuries, including bruising and a broken arm. Police said that Rashed would explain these injuries to day-care workers by saying he has cancer or is anemic.
During the investigation, the child’s biological father and stepmother told police about another incident in which Rashed’s daughter came home with bruises on her back and thigh.
She told investigators that Rashed would beat her with a spoon. According to the complaint, she also said that Rashed would hit her with various objects, sometimes in the face and shoulder.
Rashed denied disciplining her children, but told police she did hit her daughter with a spoon on one occasion.
Charges from the previous case were held for trial at a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16. Rashed has not been arraigned on the most recent charges.
