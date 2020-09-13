A local woman who was sold as a child bride at age 11 in a Chicago suburb is fighting to raise awareness about human trafficking, and raise funds to support rescue missions.
Jackie Weaver of Fairchance said her mom signed papers to sell her to a man who had bought several girls as brides before her. The girls died under suspicious circumstances. Weaver was rescued before she was handed over to him.
“I believe that God saved me before it was too late,” she said.
Now, Weaver is using her story to help rescue others. She is volunteering with the Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) and hosting an event at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Storey Square in Uniontown to support the organization’s Jump Team, which rescues children from trafficking.
Weaver struggled with addiction and self worth for years. Today, she said, she is healed from the childhood trauma, clean and actively involved in her church. To heal, she said, survivors first needs to understand the pain inflicted on them was not their fault.
“I have a wonderful life,” she said, adding she is a mother and grandmother. “Everything was good, and I needed the ‘next.’ This is the ‘next.’”
She began researching human trafficking and learned the money raised from child trafficking in 2020 will exceed the drug trade.
“I had a hard time with that,” she said. “I said, ‘I have to do something. I can’t just pray.’”
In her research, she also discovered OUR. The organization works with law enforcement in the United States and globally to rescue human trafficking victims and support them after the rescue. Her long-term goal is to open an after-care home in Fayette County for children rescued from human trafficking.
“It kind of makes me feel like it’s full circle. There is a purpose to everything that I went through. It’s a very specific kind of hell a child goes through when they’re sold,” she said.
A trafficked child has a life expectancy of seven years, she said. On average, they are abused 15 times per day. She wants people to understand that human trafficking is a real problem in the United States and globally. She hopes the event will increase that awareness for visitors, and teach them to look for the signs of human trafficking so they can report it and rescue a child before it is too late.
“It absolutely does happen,” she said. “I feel like so many people look at it as an after-school special on TV. They don’t look at it as a reality for children.”
The event will include vendors, speakers, music, food and an auction. All proceeds will go toward the OUR Jump Team.
Weaver said she has a committee of dedicated people who have helped her in her mission.
Laura Lambie, sponsorship coordinator for the event, said she learned about the extent of child trafficking as she became involved with the committee.
“It is much bigger, and it happens just way more than people realize, because some people might not have the understanding,” she said. “It’s just like with anything we see going on in our world. If it’s not directly happening to us, then we close our eyes to it. It’s hard to think that children are really going through this, that this craziness is really is going on. I want people to open their eyes to this.”
She said she wants to turn that awareness into action, whether a person donates, volunteers or spreads their knowledge about the signs and extent of human trafficking.
Weaver said she hopes to make the rally an annual event.
“I feel called, truly. I have to do something. I can’t just sit,” she said. “I can’t.”
