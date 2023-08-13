For the past 100 years, work and faith have been the cornerstones of Betty Hawkins’ life.
The Mill Run native, born Aug. 12, 1923, grew up on a farm with her parents and her seven siblings.
“I outlived them all,” she said, as she prepared to mark a century of life.
Growing up, Hawkins said, she helped out on the family farm and went to work with her father, a coal miner, offering to shovel coal.
“I’m used to working,” she said. “That’s what I was taught.”
The lesson carried over into her adult life, as she tended to the work around her own home — everything from painting to scrubbing floors to shoveling snow from her driveway.
“A neighbor asked me if I wanted help, but I like to do my own work,” she said.
Hawkins also worked outside of the house, and was employed in the restaurant industry. She particularly enjoyed the decade of work she did at a restaurant in Normalville, proudly noting the owner told her he never had an employee like her.
“That made me feel good,” she said.
Hawkins’ husband Thomas died in 2009, and about five years ago, she moved into Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home in Uniontown. There, she continued to work.
Lori Heminger, activities director at Monarch Meadow, said Hawkins helped kitchen when she first arrived, doing dishes and pushing the food cart. Now, she still empties her own plate, and cleans most of her room herself.
“I like to help if I can,” Hawkins said.
Staff and residents at Monarch Meadow planned to celebrate with Hawkins on Saturday. It’ll be the second celebration of her 100 years, since her son, who lives in Maryland, threw her a party last month that included Hawkins’ grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
“I have a big family when they all get together,” she said.
She took a motorcycle ride with one of her grandsons at the time, but admitted it’s not her cup of tea.
“I don’t think it’s fun,” she said, but went because it made him happy.
What does make her happy is her continued ability to be independent, and her deep religious faith. Hawkins watches preachers on television, and reads her Bible and “Our Daily Bread” every day.
“I get down here on my knees every night before I go to bed, and I say, ‘Lord, when I can’t take care of myself, please let me fall asleep’,” she said. “I don’t want anyone taking care of me, and I know where I’m going when I die, I’m going to heaven. And that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
So solid is she in her faith, Hawkins wouldn’t even take the advice from her son (a minister), who told her she didn’t need to kneel to pray.
“When I think how the Lord suffered for me, I can surely get down on my knees and say my prayers at night,” she said.
As to her secret for a long life, Hawkins didn’t hesitate to give the God’s honest truth.
“Hard work (and) faith in the Lord. That’s the main thing,” she said.
