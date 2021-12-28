When devastating flooding hit the Connellsville area several years ago, some students in the district were personally affected when their homes or possessions were destroyed.
Even through that, they banded together to help one another and those around them.
“If I’ve learned anything about the Connellsville community, it’s the way they always care about each other,” said Connellsville Area High School Principal, Nick Bosnic. “Whatever it takes, they’ll volunteer to help each other.”
Students at the high school are particularly apt to do works of service, Bosnic said, be it through things like the blood drive they held on Dec. 23, or collecting money to help Connellsville Area Community Ministries.
Like other area schools, Connellsville has its own free store that supplies students and families in need with food, clothing, toiletries and child care items. The Falcon Vault was the idea of high school guidance counselor Sarah Hough.
Teachers submit names of students whose families have a need. Then teachers and other community members help to fund the store by providing items and monetary aid.
“Some teachers have bought such items like suits for those going on job interviews and warm, winter boots,” said Bosnic. “Community members Indy Lynn and Linda Sparks donate frequently. Linda buys winter clothing for the children each year. She and Indy are really kind and giving people.”
According to Hough, a food drive to benefit the Vault will be planned for later in the school year.
“Students and teachers have donated their time to the Vault throughout the past several years, and have also volunteered at various places such as the Salvation Army and the Uniontown YMCA, as well as initiating baseball field cleanups,” said Hough.
Over at the Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center (CTC) students have worked on a number of building projects to improve the community, including constructing all of the Adirondack shelters on the Yough River Bike Trail.
Bosnic described their building and concrete projects as “amazing.”
Eric DiCianna, CTC guidance counselor, said welding students at the center built all the barbecues on the trail, while the carpentry students, under the direction of teacher Jerry Matthews, constructed each of the benches made of treated lumber for the trail as well as for the Fayette County Fair Grounds.
“The benches were sponsored by donors and designated in honor of friends and loved ones,” said DiCiannna.
Students are currently building a 12-by-16 shed, said DiCianna. At the end of the school year, they’ll auction it off during the CTC’s Touch-a-Truck Day, an annual event to promote the school and its programs.
“We advertise it to the community and hold it on a Saturday in May, and bring in fire trucks and heavy equipment to be on display. The various shops will sell their wares, and we also host a cookout,” said DiCianna. “It’s a great way for families to come out and see our school.”
The hands-on projects give students the opportunity to help others while at the same time, offering them valuable experience for their future careers, he said.
Bosnic said an environment of students, teachers and community all working together helps to build a stronger and more connected community.
“I’ve been working here for 20 years. I really love the community and the kids. It’s home to me,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.