Will the fall season now in full swing, there are many area residents excitedly awaiting the influx of fall foliage, when green leaves found on trees begin to display magnificent shades of autumn’s bright oranges, reds and yellows.
However, many of Pennsylvania’s fall foliage fans may have to wait a little longer, as the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced that there is yet to be a change in leaf color throughout the majority of the state.
According to DCNR’s Pennsylvania Fall Foliage map from Sept. 24-30, eight of the state’s counties – Adams, York, Lancaster, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Philadelphia counties – will not experience peak fall foliage until the end of October, while at least 50 other counties – including Greene, Fayette, Washington and Allegheny counties – are not expecting to see color changes until mid-October.
Only McKean, Potter, Susquehanna, Wayne and Pike counties are currently showing signs of impending peak fall foliage.
The DNCR map’s reports states that deep-green foliage is norm for the state and many areas are beginning to show signs of the fall season.
“Recent frosts and cool nights are pushing development of color, as species noted to change early are beginning to reveal,” the reports states. “Black gums, birches, and maples are sprinkling reds and yellows throughout Penn’s Woods. Drought conditions throughout a significant portion of the state could shorten what is expected to be a vibrant peak season. Forecasted rain beginning next week could quench commonwealth forests, preserving a long, colorful fall.”
According to the DCNR report. Forbes State Forest staff are reporting that green is predominating the forests of southwestern Pennsylvania, but the first splashes of fall color are beginning to show in black gum (red), black birch and black cherry (yellow), and maples showing yellow, red, and orange. Oaks remain fully green and will be one of the last species to change.
“The 2020 growing season presented abnormally dry conditions which may impact localized areas of fall color, but beautiful overall fall color is anticipated,” the report states. “Recent frosts may jumpstart the season and the forecast indicates good conditions for fall color development.”
The DCNR report suggests that an ideal place to kick off the fall foliage season is in the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands on Chestnut and Laurel ridges.
“Visit Pennsylvania’s highest point, Mt. Davis (3,213 feet), on Forbes State Forest, in southern Somerset County,” the report states. “These areas will be the first in southwestern Pennsylvania to show fall color and will peak up to two weeks earlier than surrounding lowlands.”
Each year, “leaf peepers” from near and afar travel to Pennsylvania to get a glimpse of its brilliant displays of color.
The DCNR website, www.dcnr.pa.gov, states that Pennsylvania has “a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation — or anywhere in the world.” This is why the state attracts “leap peepers” who travel from near and far away to witness the vibrant fall colors.
“Pennsylvania is the meeting ground of northern trees that flourish only on mountain tops rather south and southern species that are at the northern limits of their range,” the website states.
According to the DCNR website, for years scientists have worked to understand the changes that happen to trees and shrubs in autumn.
“Although we don’t know all the details, we know enough to explain the basics and help (people) to enjoy nature’s multicolored autumn display,” the website states. “Three factors influence autumn color – leaf pigments, length of night, and weather, but not quite in the way we were told as children. The timing of color change and leaf fall are primarily regulated by the increasing length of night.
“None of the other environmental influences – temperature, rainfall, food supply, and so on – are as unvarying as the steadily increasing length of night during autumn,” the website continues. “As days grow shorter, and nights grow longer and cooler, biochemical processes in the leaf begin to paint the landscape with nature’s autumn palette.
The DNCR website provides a map and specific details about where “leaf peepers” can visit to enjoy fall foliage throughout the state, including Forbes State Forest in Fayette County.
The website also provides information about specific events geared to appease those wishing to partake in the vibrant fall color changes. For example, the website has announced a Fall Foliage Walk scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4 at Hickory Run State Park, located at 3 Family Camp Road in White Haven. The walk will begin at 9 a.m.
Those attending will be able to enjoy the season’s beauty on the one-mile round-trip walk to the Fireline Trail overlook. During the walk, DCNR officials will identify trees and talk about the changing colors on the way.
Pre-registration for the event is required, and attendees will meet at the Fireline trailhead on PA-534. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the walk is limited to 25 participants who will be required to wear masks for the duration of the program. Program leaders will wear a mask as well.
Those attending should also bring their own hand sanitizer.
For more information about anything pertaining to fall foliage, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.
