Fallingwater is offering a new kind of tour for the winter season this year.
The new Winter Walk is currently being offered at Fallingwater in Mill Run and is running until March 5.
“We’ve actually just been having the exterior walking tours,” said Clinton Piper, the senior administrator of special projects at Fallingwater, adding that tours during much of 2020 took place outside due to COVID-19 restrictions. “It’s really an opportunity to explore the property on your own and see what inspired Frank Lloyd Wright.”
Fallingwater was designed by the famed architect for department-store owner Edgar Kaufmann in the mid 1930s, and showed off Wright’s style of incorporating a natural environment to a man-made structure as the house sits over the falls.
The location opened for public tours in 1964 and saw 29,792 visitors in its first season alone.
In 1976, Fallingwater became a National Historic Landmark; in 2000, it was named a Commonwealth Treasure by the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission and, in 2015, it joined nine of Wright’s buildings across the United States in a bid for World Heritage List inscription by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
Although Piper said they hope to have tours of the interior of the home return this year, the new Winter Walks will be a way to discover the beauty of Fallingwater and its natural landscape at a visitor’s own pace.
Fallingwater Director and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy Vice President Justin Gunther says seeing Fallingwater’s exterior and the landscape will help people better envision Wright’s organic architecture philosophy.
“Wright is renowned as the most influential American architect of the 20th century for changing how we live in spaces and relate to the natural world,” Gunther said. “Exploring Fallingwater during this time of year, with limited people on site and often a dusting of frost or snow on the ground, allows one the opportunity for intimate interactions with the architecture and this beautiful mountain landscape.”
Piper said they were hoping to start the Winter Walks in January, but state COVID-19 regulations necessitated delaying that. He added that the self-guided Winter Walks started when the landmark opened for the 2021 season and is very appropriate with the various outdoor trails.
For example, the Paradise Overlook Trail and the Lower Bear Run Trail both begin on Fallingwater grounds, and they provide hikers with spectacular views of the Bear Run Nature Reserve and Youghiogheny River Gorge.
Piper added that the winter weather also adds an additional layer of appreciation to the Winter Walks.
“With a dusting of frost or snow on the ground, Winter Walks allow one the opportunity for intimate interactions with the architecture and a beautiful mountain landscape,” Piper said. “We’re encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors and see Fallingwater in a season people didn't think about visiting.”
Admission is $15 for adults and free for children under age 6, and admission provides access to the grounds and exterior of Fallingwater and several of the house’s terraces.
Those visiting for the Winter Walks will also have to adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines including wearing a mask for visitors ages 2 and up, social distancing of a minimum of six feet and refrain from touching surfaces unless absolutely necessary.
Hand sanitizing stations and disinfecting wipes will be available.
Also, to avoid too many people in one area, Piper said reservations are required.
He also noted that the visitor center’s café, gallery and store are closed, but restrooms are available.
For more information and to make reservations, visit www.fallingwater.org or call 724-329-8501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.