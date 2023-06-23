Admission prices will remain the same when the 68th Annual Fayette County Fair returns with improvements to its grounds and a whole lot of family-friendly fun during its run from July 27 through Aug. 5.
“There are a lot of new projects along the fairgrounds,” Bill Jackson, president of the Fayette County Fair Board of Directors, said Thursday.
Anyone driving by the Dunbar Township fairgrounds on Route 119 is likely to have seen one of the most obvious changes. The side of the Fiddlers Building has been painted blue with yellow letters reading, “Home Of The Fayette County Fair,” with space for the dates of the annual event.
The project, said fair board member Chris Piwowar Sr., was funded through a state grant that also allowed the board to have other buildings at the fairgrounds repainted. The Fiddlers Building bore a similar message for years, but it’s now more visible to passersby.
“We’re getting a lot of positive responses from this because that sign looks a lot better standing out,” Piwowar said.
Grant funding also paid for the replacement of the roof at the EQT Arena, board members said.
Other improvements included replacing poles and boards at the dairy barn, and, in conjunction with the Fayette County Conservation District, the Grange Building had new dry wall and LED lighting installed, was painted, and heating and air conditioning were put in so that it can be used all year.
As to concerts, the country band Diamond Rio is the headlining act at the fair this year, performing Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. On Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m., fairgoers can see Twitty & Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta. The show features the grandchildren of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.
Returning are favorite acts like The Clarks on Saturday, July 29 and The Fabulous Hubcaps on Sunday, July 30. The Hubcaps show will be their last at the fair, said Jackson, because band members recently announced plans to retire from performing.
New entertainment offerings this year include RYSE Wrestling at the EQT Area and KOI Drag Racing at the WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Arena. Both of those shows will take place on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Jennifer Deichert, 4-H Educator for Fayette County, said, much like the fair, Fayette County 4-H has grown this year and has over 450 active members, 30 clubs and over 100 volunteers.
Along with the return of the livestock show and sale, Deichert said the 4-H Youth Building will have various events like the silent auction, rabbit hopping demonstration, creative arts, the 4-H Communication Contest, a break-out box challenge (similar to an escape room), gardening and more.
“It’s something that the public can see, (and know) that this is what our kids are learning,” she said.
The 2022 Fair Queen Isabel Poorbaugh and 2022 Fair Princess Madison Davis will be on hand during the festivities this year, ready to pass their crowns to the 2023 winners.
Both have attended many parades, events and other pageants across the commonwealth.
Poorbaugh said it was at the state fair queen contest where they announced the theme for this year’s fairs, which is “Growing Our Future.”
“I couldn’t think of a more fitting theme for fairs here in Pennsylvania, especially our fair,” Poorbaugh said, adding that the Fayette County Fair is the perfect opportunity for people to come and learn about agriculture. “It’s also a chance for people to try something new and learn something new.”
Jackson said the admission price for the fair is $20 and includes all carnival rides, entertainment and shows at the arenas and in the family area. Advance-sale tickets are available for $15 on the fair’s website and at selection locations throughout the county starting today through July 26.
“We do sell an awful lot of advanced tickets,” Jackson said. “It’s a nice discount.”
There are also several days where free general admission tickets are available. For more information on those days, as well as a full line-up of fair events, visit fayettefair.com.
