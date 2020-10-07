A family of five was displaced when a cooking accident caused “substantial damage” to their Brownsville Township house Tuesday evening, said Brownsville Fire Co. No. 1 Chief Jordan Sealy.
The fire started at about 7:20 p.m. in the kitchen of 415 Mill Street, causing additional damage to the second floor. Two adults and three children escaped uninjured with their dog, Sealy said.
One of his firefighters suffered a minor injury in a fall. He was treated on the scene by Brownsville EMS and released.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the family. The fire was under control at about 8 p.m., and departments cleared the scene at about 9:15 p.m.
They were assisted on the scene by South Brownsville, West Brownsville, Hiller and California volunteer fire departments, in addition to EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.