A federal lawsuit filed by the estate of a Uniontown man who was killed in a crash in German Township, claims the driver was overserved alcohol at a local bar.
Jesse Jonathan Provance, 26, was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Alexandra Lucketti, 27, of Fairbank on Sept. 17, 2020. State police said Lucketti, who faces criminal charges in Provance’s death, had a blood alcohol level of .183% at the time of the crash.
The suit, filed by Provance’s mother Michele Provance, alleged that staff at Kickerz Bar and Grill in McClellandtown continued to serve Lucketti alcohol before the crash, even though she was visibly intoxicated.
The crash occurred on Route 21 just before midnight, and police have alleged Lucketti’s Ford Escape hit a state police vehicle that had another motorist pulled over for a traffic stop. Her car rolled over, and Jesse Provance was ejected through its moon roof and died on the scene. The suit contended Troopers Nicholas Kunz and Kyle Nolan, and the motorist, Danielle D. Serock, parked their vehicles in a negligent way during the stop.
The lawsuit names a number of defendants, including Lucketti, Kunz and Nolan, Kickerz Bar and Grill, its owners/operators Shana D. Fischer and Robert Cummings, a bartender identified only as Jane Doe and Serock, of Masontown.
Lucketti, who was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, is scheduled to go to trial in the case next month.
