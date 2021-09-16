The Fayette County Farm Bureau’s Farm To Table Dinner returns this Sunday to continue educating people about local agriculture.
“It was successful last year, so we decided to make it an annual event,” said Darrell Becker, president of the bureau. “If you ever wondered where your food is coming from, the Fayette County Farm Bureau is going to answer that question.”
Last year’s dinner brought over 60 people, Becker said.
Local farms and businesses that will provide items for the dinner include ice cream from Jackson Farms, wine from Chapel Hill Wines, homemade apple pie from Goodie Girls, dinner rolls from Katie’s Cookie Jar, lamb from Fruit Hill Farms, vegetables from Red Range Farm and Duda’s Farm, pasture-raised chicken from Footprint Farms, beef from Haines Family Farming & Meat Processing, butter from Grimm’s Farm, cheese and flowers from Maple Bottom Farm and chocolate milk from Harmony Acres.
“We’ll show people agriculture crosses a lot of lines,” Becker said, adding that attendees can meet those responsible for the food at the event.
He said the plan is to showcase products from the bureau’s 350 members at each year’s dinner.
The educational event also functions as a fundraiser for the bureau, he said. The dinner will be from 6 to 9 p.m. this Sunday at the Brownfield Community Center, 291 Banning Road, Dawson.
Tickets are $50 and those attending must RSVP by today by calling Becker at 724-984-2882.
