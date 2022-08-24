Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers are still available throughout Fayette, Greene and Washington counties to individuals who are 60 or older by Dec. 31.
The program provides four $6 vouchers, totaling $24, to eligible seniors one time during the program year. Applications will be accepted via postal mail or email through Sept. 23. All checks must be distributed by Sept. 30. The vouchers may be redeemed at designated area farmers’ markets through Nov. 30.
An eligible individual’s gross income includes interest, Social Security, wages, Black Lung, Unemployment Compensation, etc., and must be at or below $25,142. For two people in a household, the income may be $33,874. Stimulus monies received do not count as income.
The Pennsylvania SFMNP is a cooperative effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Southwestern PA Area Agency on Aging, senior community centers and other distribution sites to support the nutrition of older adults, as well as to support the economic needs of Pennsylvania farmers by stimulating sales at local farmer’s markets.
This year, a hybrid model is being used for voucher distribution. Local senior community centers are offering in-person distribution of vouchers. Another option is to request an application for the vouchers to be mailed. Once the application is approved, the vouchers will be mailed directly to the individual.
Applications are available at local senior community centers, Area Agency on Aging offices and online at www.swpa-aaa.org.
Seniors living in nursing or residential facilities, where meals are provided, are not eligible.
The vouchers are redeemable only at participating farmers’ market/vendor sites. Look for the PA Preferred logo when you visit a local farmers’ market to purchase fruits and vegetables grown in Pennsylvania.
To find a farmers’ market or farm stand with eligible farmers, download the FMNP app, available at no cost in the Google Play store and the Apple Store. Search for PA FMNP farmers market locator and download the app. You can also find a list of participating farmers markets at the SFMNP website: www.PAFMNP.org.
For more information, contact your local senior community center. You may also call the Area Agency on Aging at 724-489-8080 or one of the county offices near you:
n Fayette County, Uniontown, 724-430-4603.
n Washington County, Washington, 724-228-7080;
n Greene County, Waynesburg, 724-852-1510.
