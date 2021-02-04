Beginning tomorrow, a new drive-through food distribution program will be available to Fayette County residents.
Victory House Ministry and Genesis House Ministry will be partnering with Benny Hinn Ministry for the Farmers to Families program.
The program was started in May as part of the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the USDA purchasing and distributing fresh produce, dairy and meat products from farms that would have otherwise been shipped to restaurants, hotels or other food service businesses that were closed or operating at a limited capacity.
“Instead of the produce going to waste, it will go to these families in need,” said the Rev. Rhonda Sanders with Victory House Ministry.
She and her husband the Rev. Terry Sanders were contacted by a friend who is a pastor in Pittsburgh with the Benny Hinn Ministry to see if they would be interested in distributing food boxes in Fayette County.
“We have a lot of individuals that are in need,” Terry Sanders said. “For us to do a free-food distribution for residents in the community, it was a no brainer for us.”
The ministries will receive 1,000 boxes that will be distributed beginning at noon on Friday at the Genesis House Services, 286 East Fayette St., Uniontown.
“I don’t think we’ll have a problem giving out all the food because the need is so great,” Rhonda Sanders said.
Terry Sanders said the distribution will work much like the program they did with the Fayette County Community Action Agency at the Uniontown Mall where participants will drive past and the boxes will be placed in the vehicle’s trunk.
The vehicle lineup will begin near the Uniontown Area High School at the immediate right lane with volunteers in orange vests directing traffic.
Terry Sanders said they already coordinated with Uniontown Police to make sure traffic isn’t impeded during the distribution.
Rhonda Sanders said they quickly pulled all their resources together because they agreed to the distribution last Wednesday, believing they were going to begin the distribution on Feb. 12, but then received word the distribution would happen tomorrow.
“We won’t know what’s exactly in the boxes until we receive them on Friday,” she said, adding that the Bruderhof Community helped them by donating equipment to move the large delivery.
The Farmers to Families food distribution is scheduled to take place every Friday until the end of April.
Terry Sanders said after tomorrow, they may be asking for volunteers to help with future distributions. Those interested in volunteering can do so by calling 724-317-8170.
There’s no need to preregister, pay or call ahead to receive a box, only to wear a mask.
