A Farmington girl raised $1,000 for The University of Pittsburgh Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center by auctioning off her own acrylic pour paintings.
Madelynn Hughes, 13, enjoys creating acrylic pour paintings and was thinking of giving them to people as gifts, but her mother, Rebecca Hughes, gave her the idea to use the paintings to raise money for a good cause.
Madelynn Hughes immediately knew what she wanted to use the paintings to raise money for: the ADRC, in honor of her grandfather, who has Alzheimer’s.
Madelynn Hughes’ grandfather, Gary Uphold, discovered he had Alzheimer’s after he went to the ADRC and they provided him with an MRI scan for free, a process that can cost up to $4,000.
“That was so significant, because now we are able to treat him. Now we are able to have a pathway to slowing it down,” Rebecca Hughes said. “They were really just wonderful for our family.”
In order to auction the paintings, a friend of theirs took professional photos of the paintings to be posted on Facebook. Rebecca Hughes set up an online event for the auction over Facebook from 2-8 p.m. on March 7, and they invited family, friends and others to participate in the event.
Throughout the day, people put bids in the comments of the photos of each painting. In the end, Madelynn Hughes sold 16 paintings and raised $1,000 through the auction.
“It was a total surprise,” Rebecca Hughes said. “We were really blown away. It was more than we imagined. We really didn’t have a number in mind. We just thought we’ll do what we can.”
Madelynn Hughes first started painting acrylic pour after she received a painting kit from her grandmother for Christmas one year. She said art will probably always be a hobby for her, and she is glad she was able to use her art to help a good cause, specially one that has personal significance to her.
“It really means a lot, because they really helped us, and I’m just glad to give it to them because they will also help other people,” Madelynn Hughes said.
Madelynn Hughes said she would like to raise more money for the center through her art again in the future.
Those who would like to donate directly to The University of Pittsburgh Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center may do so on their website at adrc.pitt.edu/volunteer/donate.
