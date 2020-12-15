A Farmington man allegedly fired a rifle in the direction of six people Monday, including a man and his three young daughters, police said.
Douglas Giles, 44, of 3423 National Pike, was arrested by state police and charged with six counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and one count of disorderly conduct.
Police said the six alleged victims were in the backyard of one of the adult’s houses, filling up a heating tank, when Giles exited his house screaming and holding a rifle. He fired a shot in their direction, which could be heard hitting nearby trees approximately 5-10 yards away from the people, according to court paperwork.
Police said the three girls were placed in their father’s truck after the first shot, while the adults hid behind it and their father yelled to Giles that he had children in the vehicle.
Giles allegedly aimed to the left of the truck, about 5-10 yards away, and fired two more shots from his rifle, hitting a jungle gym and trees.
The girls’ father then called the police, according to court paperwork. Soon after that call, police said, Giles also called, reporting that he believed people were breaking into the structure next to his house. He reportedly told police he was firing warning shots into the woods.
Giles was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros and is free on $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.