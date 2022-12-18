Arson charges were filed against a Farmington man accused of planning to burn down his garage for insurance money.
Thomas Willard Rice Jr., 50, was charged with two counts of arson by state police before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning on Dec. 15.
The charges were filed following an investigation by a state police fire marshal of a fire along Dinner Bell Five Forks Road in Wharton Township at 2:32 a.m. April 4.
A large, detached garage was in flames when firefighters arrived, and the investigation was turned over to the fire marshal. The cause and origin of the fire could not be determined due to extensive damage.
Police were told by the Farmington Fire Department chief that his department has responded to multiple fires there over the past several years, court documents state.
On April 28, the fire marshal received a call from a trooper about the arrest of Rice on unrelated charges of receiving stolen property and firearm possession.
Rice is a resident at the location of the fire and was lodged in the Fayette County Prison at the time of the fire.
Through listening to recorded prison phone calls that Rice had made, police said Rice had someone set fire to the garage, so Rice’s mother could collect up to $80,000 from an insurance claim, court documents state. However, the insurance claim was denied.
In one of the calls, Rice allegedly stated the reason for setting fire for insurance money was so he could afford a lawyer for his legal troubles, the complaint states.
Rice, who remains in the Fayette County Prison on the stolen property and gun charges, is awaiting a scheduled preliminary hearing before Henning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.