A 66-year-old Farmington man died in a two-vehicle accident on Route 40 (National Pike) Tuesday morning when his SUV his a tractor trailer head on, state police said.
The deceased victim was identified as Arnold Savage. Police said he crossed into the opposing lane of traffic for unknown reasons at about 7 a.m. near the National Motel. The second driver was not immediately identified. No other injuries were reported, and neither driver had passengers in their vehicles, police said.
Traffic was detoured at Dinner Bell Road in Wharton Township while police conducted their investigation.
State police were assisted on the scene by Fayette EMS, the Fayette County Coroner's Office and Farmington Volunteer Fire Co.
