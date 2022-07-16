Ten local middle school students are exploring farming, gardening and food processing during a weeklong camp aimed at giving them hands-on learning and agricultural lessons at locations throughout Fayette County.
The Agricultural Career Exploration Summer Camp, in its first year, is being held by Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc. (FCCAA), through funding from the Westmoreland Fayette Workforce Investment Board.
“There’s a summer camp for everything else, so let’s do an agriculture summer camp” said Tom Rocks, who works in planning and development at FCCA.
The three-week camp was free students who were at least 12 years of age and had completed the fifth grade. Running five days a week through the end of the month, the camp includes career readiness and exploration activities at the FCCAA in Uniontown, hands-on activities related to both livestock and crop farming at Maple Bottom Farm in Dawson and hands-on activities related to food processing and gardening at the Republic Food Enterprise Center in Republic.
Throughout the camp, students will receive produce boxes and recipes, along with marinara sauces and salsa they have prepared, and at the conclusion of the camp, participants and one additional family member will attend a Farm to Table Dinner comprised of foods the participants have learned about and have prepared throughout their camp.
“It’s basically looking at activities for youth related to potential employment in agriculture,” Rocks said. “Agriculture has been indicated as a high-priority occupation by the commonwealth, so we need more people involved in that industry.”
Haley Hettenschuller, 13, of Uniontown said she found out about the camp from her mother and wanted to be involved because she enjoys visiting farms and the animals who live on them.
Hettenschuller’s potential future career in agriculture, however, is related to wanting to design the structures found on a farm like barns, stables and silos.
Piper Wiltrout, 12, of New Salem said she found out about the camp from her aunt and wanted to attend because of her love of animals, especially the calves at Maple Bottom Farm.
“If I get a big enough yard, I might end up keeping a cow in my yard,” Wiltrout said, adding that she wants to breed snakes and reptiles when she’s older.
Rocks said those participating in the camp don’t just visit and tour a working dairy farm like Maple Bottom, but get the experience of the farm through crop management or insect control. They also get to hear from guest speakers to expose them to the agricultural industry as much as possible.
Rocks said FCCAA hopes to make the camp an annual event.
