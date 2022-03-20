State police in Uniontown reported a fatal one-vehicle accident occurred Thursday in Henry Clay Township.
As of press time, the identity of the victim had not been released.
According to the police report, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Bruceton Road shortly before 10 p.m. The vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and entered the grassy berm on the southbound side of the roadway, initially striking a boulder.
As the Silverado proceeded, it struck another boulder, causing it to rotate 90 degrees before coming to a stop on the driver's side partially on the road and then becoming engulfed in flames.
