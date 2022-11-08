The father of a 1-year-old girl who overdosed on fentanyl last year is now facing charges, just days after the child’s mother was charged.
Deondre Lee Richardson, 27, of Uniontown was charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and simple assault on Monday. The same charges were filed against Gabrielle Paige Arnold, 23, of Uniontown on Friday.
On Oct. 15, 2021, Arnold claimed the couple’s daughter was exposed to fentanyl while at Bailey Park in Uniontown, but police later learned she lied to them and the child had been exposed at Arnold’s home, according to court paperwork.
Troopers said they used GPS coordinates to determine that Arnold made a 911 call from her home on Franklin Avenue — not from the park.
The complaint indicated that Richardson told Arnold to lie and say the overdose happened somewhere other than their home.
Doctors told police that the girl was critically ill as she was unresponsive, had bluish skin and was limp when she arrived at the hospital. A drug screening on the girl was positive for fentanyl. The child was given a dose of Narcan and immediately became more alert, police said.
The following day, police executed a search warrant at Arnold’s home and found a plastic bag containing seven rubber-bands on a dresser in Arnold’s bedroom. The bag and its contents were sent for analysis, and lab tests determined the items contained heroin.
On Oct. 18, 2021, Fayette County Children and Youth caseworkers conducted a home visit at Arnold’s residence. During that visit, Richardson reportedly told them he was out with friends one night, and a friend dropped the heroin in his car. He reportedly told police he brought it into the home and forgot about it until the 1-year-old got into it.
Richardson is free on $50,000 unsecured bond while Arnold is free on $30,000 bond.
They’re scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 16.
