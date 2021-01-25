Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy with light rain developing this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.