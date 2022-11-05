Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, in conjunction with Fayette County, will host its first Housing Summit at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus on Monday, Nov. 7.
Recent Headlines
- State House candidate claims assault outside of Fayette County home
- Fay-Penn Economic Development Council hosts housing summit
- Interstate 70 and Route 51 to get diverging diamond interchange
- Two vying for state House in 51st Legislative District
- Uniontown woman charged after 1-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.