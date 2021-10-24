The Fay-Penn Economic Development Council announced the addition of two new staff members.
Jim Gray has been appointed economic development manager and Misty Lowry recently joined the staff as workforce development specialist.
Gray has more than 20 years of economic development experience, most recently serving in the administration of the mayor of Wadsworth, Ohio, as director of economic development. In addition to his new position in Fayette County, Gray has also held senior economic development positions in Tennessee and Oklahoma.
“Fay-Penn is an active partner for businesses in Fayette County,” Gray said. “I am excited to be a part of assisting business with continued growth in Fayette County.”
He was legislative assistant for a member of Congress from Tennessee, managed an employee communications department for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), and was a Washington representative for the federal agency.
Lowry’s past work includes recruiting for one of Fayette County’s largest employers (TTEC), as well as their sister site in Morgantown, West Virginia. She has also worked in the community as a realtor for Howard Hanna Myers, earning both the “Rising Star” and “Above and Beyond” awards and earning accreditations such as certified negotiation expert and relocation specialist.
Her last role before joining Fay-Penn was as Program Development Manager with The Challenge Program.
“This rewarding position allowed me to develop relationships with both business and education partners while working with students directly to develop the habits needed to succeed beyond high school. It is this role, and the relationships I had built along the way, that inspired me to work for Fay-Penn because I am able to combine my passion for the community and building a strong workforce,” she said.
As Workforce Development Specialist at Fay-Penn, Lowry will be working very closely with both current and potential businesses and school districts to understand what skills are needed, gaps need filled, and facilitate partnerships with other Fayette County entities to ensure development of a robust workforce concentrating on both the current and future labor pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.