Municipalities and authorities in Fayette County will have an additional source to help fund projects, as Fayette has become for the fourth county in Pennsylvania to start an infrastructure bank.
On Thursday, Commissioners Dave Lohr, Vince Vicites and Scott Dunn joined the county Economic Development Coordinator Mark Rafail and Community Networking Resources President Michael Musser II in announcing the bank. It will be available to all county municipalities and authorities to offer low-interest loans for either transportation or utility infrastructure projects that support economic development and public safety.
“It’s something we believe can really get the infrastructure across the county,” said Lohr.
He said businesses have come to him to ask where there are sites to build in the county, and while there are spaces and opportunities along corridors like Route 51 and Route 21, those areas also have infrastructure issues with water and sewage, for example.
“This will open up the door for more choices for them,” Lohr said.
The county will act as the borrower for the projects and will be be able to provide a subsidized interest rate of 1.50%, the difference of which will be paid for through CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act money.
The terms for the loans will range from one year to 20 years.
The infrastructure bank was an idea that the commissioners have been interested for several years.
“I think this was a missing link to get a lot of projects done that we weren’t able to get done in the past,” Vicites said, adding that the loan program can be used for smaller municipalities that can’t be approved for a grant or can’t afford to match a grant. “They need that extra amount of funding to make that project happen.”
Dunn, a former Dunbar councilman, said the borough always struggled with financing for projects.
“This is about bringing more money into Fayette County,” Dunn said.
When the commissioners polled all of the municipalities in the county to determine the costs of their upcoming projects, the total was $129 million, he said.
“That demonstrates the need for the program,” Dunn said.
The application period is now underway with loan closing for the first round of funding in the fall, and project pre-construction to begin in the winter of 2022-23.
Applicants will go through a mandatory pre-application conference and the loan will be reviewed and approved by the county commissioners.
Musser said those interested in applying can do so by visiting the county’s website at www.fayettecountypa.org, select “Explore” and then select “Fayette County Infrastructure Bank” where they can find program guidelines, applications and other information.
“This is giving the municipalities another tool to drive economic development forward,” Musser said.
For more information, contact Mark Rafail at 724-430-1200 ext. 1501 or email him at mrafail@fayettepa.org.
