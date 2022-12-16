A Fayette County Company was assessed a civil penalty from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for violations in three municipalities for three years.
The DEP announced Thursday that it has executed a $600,000 consent assessment of civil penalty with John A. Joseph, both individually and doing business as Joseph Contracting, John Joseph Contracting and Perry Stone Supply for violations of the Solid Waste Management Act and Pennsylvania regulations that occurred between 2012 and 2015 in Dunbar, Perry and South Union townships.
During its investigation, the DEP found that Joseph directed employees of his trucking company to haul solid waste from the oil and gas operations, primarily drill cuttings, from sites in West Virginia to locations in Pennsylvania that Joseph either owned or controlled or where he had contracts to provide fill material, but he did not have a permit to dispose of the waste, according to the DEP news release.
The DEP estimated that Joseph caused or allowed 1,831 truckloads of solid waste from oil and gas operations to be disposed of in that method, the release stated.
Samples from each of the five sites showed no indication of contaminants were present at concentrations that would require remedial action or any risk of harm to the public or environment from radiation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.