The Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded nearly $1.5 million in competitive grants to 39 career and technical centers to purchase new equipment.
“There is an incredible number of job openings for skilled workers in communities throughout Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in his announcement of the grants. “This equipment will allow young people to get the hands-on training they need for those good jobs that pay family sustaining wages.”
One of the 39 schools receiving the grant is the Fayette County Career & Technical Institute (FCCTI) in Uniontown for $48,942.
Dr. Cynthia Shaw, the executive director of the FCCTI, said they focus on upgrading equipment every year in different departments, and they’ve been able to do so through those grants from the state.
“This is how we keep the school up-to-date,” Shaw said.
The programs that will benefit from this year’s grant will be diesel mechanics, auto collision and auto mechanics with new, upgraded equipment.
“We couldn’t do all the upgrading if we didn’t have these grants available to us,” Shaw said, adding that the upgrades will help their programs reach higher levels of certification.
“Our whole goal is to have students to fill all positions that are open in this industry,” Shaw said.
The maximum grant is $50,000, and each grant must be matched dollar for dollar from a local source, which could include local school funds or contributions from business and industry partners.
Shaw said FCCTI is matching the grant from their general fund, and is happy to be awarded the peer-reviewed grant.
“Pennsylvania’s career and technical education programs provide students with the skills and training they need to enter into a meaningful, family-sustaining career after graduation, and these grants expand and improve the access students have to first-class equipment and experiences,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega.
Over the course of the Wolf administration, PDE has provided $9.3 million in funding to 249 applicants under the Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant program.
Since 2015, the number of career and technical education students earning industry-recognized credentials has increased by 38.7%, and the number of credentials earned by students enrolled in CTE programs has grown by 33.6%.
