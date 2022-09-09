A volunteer training will be available this month for those interested in becoming an advocate for abused and neglected children in Fayette County.
Established last year, the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Fayette County is part of a statewide network of community-based, nonprofit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to be a voice for children removed from home due to abuse or neglect.
In August 2021, the organization welcomed its graduating class of new volunteers to join the organization.
However, the pandemic has reduced the number of volunteer inquiries, said program director Mitch Samick. He said there are 295 children in the county who are eligible for a CASA, while there are only 13 volunteer advocates.
“CASA volunteers have provided valuable information to the court, attorneys, caseworkers and other providers,” said Samick. “We have just recently been a part of two case closures, in which the CASA volunteers contributed greatly to the outcome.”
The volunteer advocates are trained through the program and appointed by a judge to serve as the “eyes and ears” of the court. Their sole role is to represent the best interest of the child, some of whom are in foster care, by prioritizing the child’s needs so that their voice may be heard in court.
Samick said once a volunteer completes 30 hours of training that runs two days a week for four and a half weeks, they are assigned to one case, and will meet with the child or children from that case at least once a month.
Advocates also meet with the child welfare caseworker, service providers, attorneys, teachers and other professionals on the case to obtain factual information and provide best-interest advocacy.
Samick added that the volunteers prepare court reports and make recommendations to the judge based on that information, and attend the court hearings with CASA staff.
He said the CASA volunteer will remain on the case until permanency for the child or children is achieved.
“After the first group of CASA volunteers graduated in August of 2021, we were able to run three more training classes,” Samick said. “CASA volunteers from these classes have been assigned to cases, and these individuals have combined for approximately 400 volunteer hours to help abused and neglected children and their families.”
Samick added that the typical CASA volunteer provides between eight to 10 hours of time a month, and those hours can be flexible as the staff provides supervision to the volunteer while they’re assigned to the case.
And there are also other ways to help the program for those who do not want to volunteer.
“We are always looking for individuals to donate or sponsor the program,” Samick said.
The next CASA training is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the CASA office at 39 South Beeson Street, Uniontown. For additional details, contact the CASA office at 724-220-6179 or email Samick at msamick@casafayette.org.
