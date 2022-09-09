CASA

Herald-Standard

CASA of Fayette County Program Director Mitch Samick said the program is in need of additional volunteers to help abusewd and neglected children. The organization will begin a new training session on Sept. 20.

A volunteer training will be available this month for those interested in becoming an advocate for abused and neglected children in Fayette County.

