Promoting the county and providing critical outreach led to the Fayette Chamber of Commerce being named the 2021 Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) Chamber of the Year.
The chamber recently received the award during the PACP Chamber Professionals and Leadership Conference in Johnstown.
The award honors chambers with less than 700 members and focuses on acknowledging one or more significant achievements or accomplishments that the chamber has initiated, stimulated and/or has led in its respective service area at some point during the past 18 months.
Chamber Board President Devan White nominated the chamber for its outstanding work in leading the Fayette County COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, which was responsible for fully vaccinating more than 29,000 people this past spring.
“The organization went above and beyond the roles of a typical chamber of commerce when our community needed it most,” White said. “They realize that all facets of our community impact our businesses — be it workforce, health and wellbeing, legislation and more — and they take action and offer support in all of these areas on a daily basis, often in the background without visible recognition.”
Chamber Board Vice Chair Constance DeFazio Slampak accepted the award on the chamber’s behalf, as Executive Director Muriel Nuttall and her team hosted their 96th Annual Chamber Dinner that same evening. White said it was fitting as the chamber received an award of its own on the night it gave out awards to the business community.
“I was honored to accept the PACP Chamber of the Year award on behalf of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce,” Slampak said, adding that she has seen first-hand how Nuttall and her team work to support the county. “They are tireless in their dedication and truly set the standard when it comes to multitasking.”
“There are incredible people ... that all work together for the greater good,” Nuttall said. “I consider myself blessed to be able to work with these great people.”
She said the award is also an achievement for Fayette County and its businesses.
“We all work together for the benefit of the whole,” Nuttall said. “This kind of recognition shows that we are making an impact; we are making a difference.”
Prior to winning the award, the county commissioners presented the chamber team with a certificate of appreciation for their efforts in bringing the community together during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said the chamber is busy being the head cheerleader for the county, but doesn’t draw attention to itself.
“They just go about their day, doing what they do so well, marketing and advocating for business in our community,” Lohr said. “Not only did they keep doing what they do so well even as our whole world turned upside down, but they stepped up and were instrumental in running our COVID vaccination clinic. That’s dedication and perseverance at its finest.”
“Muriel and her staff have been an asset to our county, and they are very deserving of this honor,” said Commissioner Vince Vicites. “It’s exciting to see this recognition going to an organization like the Fayette Chamber.”
“I would have been surprised to hear if they didn’t win, having witnessed firsthand their devotion to our communities--not just during this pandemic, but every single day,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “The award means we have the best chamber of commerce in the state, but I believe they’re the best in the world.”
