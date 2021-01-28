The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is bringing its second Virtual Career Expo to the area on Feb. 10.
In November, the chamber decided to not have an in-person career expo due to COVID-19, but rather decided to try a virtual career expo.
“We think it went fairly well being our first try at the virtual option,” said Kathi Hull, Fayette Business Education Partnership Coordinator at the chamber, which is partnering with CareerLink to present the expo.
Although many people are still getting used to doing things virtually, Hull said November’s expo was a learning experience as employers were used to meeting job seekers in person and at a booth. She said the format for the virtual expo is more like a Zoom meeting, but it does allow employers and job seekers to interact one-on-one.
“I think that’s intimidating to people, but again, how can they interview people?” Hull said. “It’s not as hard as people think it is; it’s an easy process for both job seekers and employees.”
Job seekers who register can provide their name and email address, and will be sent a link to attend the event. Users can participate through a computer, tablet or cellphone.
Hull said there’s no deadline to register for either job seekers or employers.
She added that even though the second career expo is not like the traditional fair, those job seekers should treat it as such.
“Just make sure you’re in a quiet room with no distractions,” Hull said. “We still want them to be professional looking even though it’s virtual.”
Hull said they had 20 employers participating in November, but they want to either meet or exceed number for February’s expo. They also hope to host virtual career expos in the future.
“We hope to do a couple more because there are jobs out there,” she said. “Employers are in desperate need of employees.”
The Virtual Career Expo will begin at 11 a.m. of Feb. 10.
To sign up as a job seeker or to sign up as an employer with a virtual booth, register at my.boothcentral.com/v/events/virtual-career-expo-1
The cost to register the booth is $25.
For more Information contact Kathi Hull at 724-437-4571 or khull@fayettechamber.com
