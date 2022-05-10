The Dolly Parton Imagination Library project in Fayette County announced passed the milestone of 100,000 books delivered at the end of 2021.
The project began in Fayette County in 2007, with the goal of providing one book a month to children from birth through 5 years of age.
Children in the program have their monthly book mailed directly to them with specific themes containing age-appropriate content.
Between 2019 and 2021, 644 children “graduated” from the program at age 5, many of whom now have younger siblings registered.
The original goal was to have a continuous enrollment of 500 children in the Uniontown a School District. To date the chapter has exceeded their goal of helping to improve literacy rates through the program.
Imagination Library also seeks to promote literacy among the families by providing opportunities for parents and children to read together.
