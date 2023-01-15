Charges were filed Thursday against a Fayette City man accused of choking his mother over a cellphone.
State police filed charges of strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment against Zachaiah Edward Gaskill, 18, before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
Police were called around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic incident along Main Street. Paula Gaskill told police that she suspended her son’s cellphone, prompting him to hit her in the head with an air fryer and printer, court documents state.
She attempted to get away, but he jumped on her and started choking her with both hands, according to the complaint. Police said he then covered her face with a pillow. She managed to push him away and screamed for neighbors to call police.
He is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000 and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 before Kasunic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.