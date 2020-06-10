A Fayette City man who was arrested in April for allegedly sexually abusing a boy is now facing additional charges after three more children reported he assaulted them.
Mitchell Stevens, 66, of 315 Lowber Road, Jefferson Township is facing two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and six misdemeanor counts of indecent assault in the new case.
One week after the initial case was filed, state police received three reports of sexual abuse, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Each of the children were given forensic interviews. The first boy, 9, said Stevens performed sex acts on him multiple times starting when he was 7. The second boy, 10, said Stevens touched him inappropriately beginning when he was 8. The third boy, also 10, said in the interview that Stevens would touch him inappropriately, and did the same thing to other boys. He said it happened multiple times, but couldn’t remember when it started.
The first two boys said in the interview that Stevens would bribe them with gifts and money “so they won’t tell,” the affidavit said.
The initial charges indicated Stevens’ home was a place for kids to hang out and play video games. The first boy to report alleged sexual abuse, 13, told police he woke up to Stevens performing a sex act on him.
Stevens was arraigned on the new charges Wednesday morning and jailed in Fayette County Prison. Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II set his bail at $300,000.
