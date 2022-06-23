Charges have been filed against a Fayette City man who allegedly barricaded himself in a home on Tuesday and assaulted troopers who came to take him into custody.
State police said they were called to Second Street in Fayette City for a man who was allegedly acting unruly in public around 8:40 a.m. Troopers said they encountered Jason W. Gardner, 45, who told them, “It wasn’t me,” and ran inside his home.
Troopers called the Fayette County Crisis Team, and members tried to talk to Gardner, who started throwing items out the windows at them. The crisis team applied for and was granted a mental health warrant to take Gardner into custody, according to court paperwork.
Since he refused to come out of the house, police said four troopers got behind a shield and went inside. There, Gardner allegedly threw a bottle of urine at police and overturned a bookshelf at troopers trying to come upstairs to get him.
Police said they ultimately had to use a Taser to subdue Gardner. After they took him into custody, troopers found he had a large kitchen knife in his waistband and a pocket knife in his pants, the complaint alleged.
He was charged with four counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment, two counts of possession of an instrument of a crime and one count each of terroristic threats and resisting arrest.
