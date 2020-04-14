A 66-year-old Fayette City man was charged with sexually assaulting a teen boy.
Mitchell Stevens of 315 Lowber Road, Jefferson Township is behind bars, facing charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors, indecent assault and furnishing liquor to a minor.
Police said the alleged victim, 13, woke up to Stevens touching him and offering him money to perform a sex act. The teen reportedly told police he and a female friend were at Stevens’ home earlier in the night, but she left. After the reported assault, the teen texted some friends, including the girl, and met up with her. The boy told her what happened, and he flagged down a passing police officer who drove them to the girl’s house and contacted state police, who took over the investigation.
The boy told a state trooper he “has been crying and doesn’t feel the same anymore.” He said he had stayed the night at Stevens’ home several times and had never been assaulted.
He reportedly told police “a lot of kids hang out there because [Stevens] is fun and has gaming systems he lets the kids use.” The teen described Stevens’ home as a “chill out, hang out spot,” court documents said.
At Stevens’ first interview with state police, he denied the allegations and agreed to a polygraph test. On Monday, before the scheduled polygraph, he admitted to performing a sex act on the boy and to offering him money for sex, state police said.
He was arraigned Monday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $250,000. Stevens remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
