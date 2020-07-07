A Fayette City man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his wife and using meth around their children.
Aaron Frank Olszewski, 38, of 2nd Street is charged with strangulation, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Jessica Olszewski went to the state police barracks Sunday afternoon to report her husband had been assaulting her since about 2 a.m. that day. He allegedly punched and kicked her in the head while she was sleeping, refusing to let her sleep. Later in the day, he allegedly choked her until she lost consciousness.
At one point, he was holding their 6-year-old daughter during an argument and fell, causing the girl to hit her head. She said Olszewski was also using drugs around their children, which she believed was meth.
State police said she had red marks across her neck. They checked on the child, who corroborated the mother’s account of the incident, court documents indicated.
Police found Aaron Olszewski outside his home, and he was taken into custody without incident. He was found with a baggy of suspected meth, court documents said.
He was arraigned Sunday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock, who set bail at $15,000.
He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
