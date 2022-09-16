The Fayette County commissioners said Thursday that county officials complied with a court order to count undated mail-in and absentee ballots from the May primary.
At their meeting, Commissioners Dave Lohr and Scott Dunn told a crowd of concerned citizens that the Fayette County Election Board did so on Aug. 24, as required by the state Commonwealth Court.
The state Department of State sued three counties — including Fayette — over their refusals to count mail-in ballots that were received on time but did not include a hand-written date on the outer envelope. Because of the outstanding ballots, the state could not certify the primary election results. Last month, a judge ruled that Fayette, Burks and Lancaster counties must count those ballots.
Dunn said Act 77 of 2019, the law that expanded voters’ ability to cast a ballot by mail and made other elections-related changes, was poorly written, created uncertainty and ambiguity, and is likely to lead to additional lawsuits.
“This was our attempt to draw attention to the inadequate election codes and laws in this state,” Dunn said, adding that it’s his belief there should be a uniform way to handle undated mail-in ballots, not numerous ways.
“That was the crux of our argument.”
Sydney Hovis, a Democrat who successfully mounted a write-in campaign to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Pat Stefano in the 32nd District, said the uncertified results and ensuing lawsuit caused her to miss a deadline to submit the required $100 filing fee and a statement of financial interests to the DOS.
In attendance at the commissioners meeting, Hovis said she filed paperwork asking for an extension because she wasn’t officially named a candidate for the office until after the county complied with the court order.
On Aug. 30, Commonwealth Court Judge Michael Wojcik granted the request, noting Hovis received a sufficient number of votes in May to appear on the ballot. His ruling noted that Hovis had to pay the filing fee to run for office by Aug. 15, but was unable to do so “through no fault of her own,” citing the DOS suit against Fayette County.
After the ruling Stefano and others appealed. That appeal has yet to be decided.
“Fayette County’s official response was that Ms. Hovis received the requisite number of ballots and that her name should be on the ballot,” Dunn said, adding the commissioners have made no attempt to keep her off the ballot. “We did not fight this one iota.”
Lohr and Commissioner Vince Vicites also said that Hovis should be on the ballot.
“I’m comforted by their words,” Hovis said, adding that she appreciated hearing from Lohr and Dunn, who are both Republicans. “It was comforting to hear from the other side.”
Contacted Thursday, Stefano said he cannot comment on pending litigation, but said he believes in election integrity.
“When a candidate misses important legal deadlines, then petitions the court for special exceptions, I cannot sit back and watch our election laws be violated,” Stefano said. “That is the basis for trustworthy and accurate elections.”
In reference to the lawsuit filed against the county by the DOS, Lohr and Dunn reiterated that the law firm representing Fayette did so at no cost to the county. The commissioners also said whatever expenses they incurred from trips to Harrisburg relating to the issue were paid for out of their own pockets.
County Solicitor Jack Purcell said the Act 77 issue has become a political football between Democrats and Republicans, with local election boards and counties get stuck in the middle.
“We’re just trying to administer fair elections with consistent rules, fair rules and set rules,” Purcell said. “Everybody is frustrated with the election process because we can’t get clear answers and clear guidance on what the rules are.”
Vicites, who had recused himself from the election board because he’s on the ballot, said the bipartisan act is helping a lot of people, but like any legislation, it does need to be adjusted and tweaked.
