The Fayette County commissioners approved various equipment purchases and grant applications for the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center.
During their regular meeting on Thursday, the commissioners approved the purchase of a skid steer loader for $55,400 and bids for skid steers and a forklift.
Along with those requests, the commissioners also approved the application for a $50,000 grant through the Foam Recycling Coalition’s grant program.
Foam recycling compacts foam products with a special piece of machinery called a densifier, which allows a cost-effective way to transport the recycled product.
There is no match required for the grant.
Commissioners also voted to approve having four-foot and eight-foot household fluorescent bulbs received at the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center.
The center is able to accept the bulbs through a partnership with the end user, Terra Cycle.
Commissioner Scott Dunn reminded the public to not put the florescent bulbs in the drop-off recycling bins in the county as those bins do not go to the center.
In other business, the project to replace the Meidel’s Bridge in Connellsville and Bullskin Township took another step as commissioners unanimously voted to increase the cost of the project from $535,000 to $1,874,00.
Eighty percent of that cost will be federally funded while 20% will be municipally funded.
Commissioners also unanimously voted to approve a construction inspection on the bridge not to exceed $100,000. As with the project’s cost, the inspection will be paid for with 80% federal funds and 20% municipal funds.
In October, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve the right-of-way plan for the bridge, which has been closed for about seven years.
According to PennDOT’s website, the concrete bridge was built in 1918.
