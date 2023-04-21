Fayette’s commissioners voted to approve the county’s share of a national opioid settlement on Thursday, though how much the county will receive has yet to be determined.
The settlement involves retailers like Tera, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, which have agreed to pay a total of nearly $20 billion to communities across the country.
“We were one of the first counties in the western part of the state to bring legal action on the opioid issue,” said Commissioner Vince Vicites, adding that the commissioners felt those responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of opioids needed to be held responsible.
The first settlement, in 2021, was reached with pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nationwide, that settlement totaled around $26 billion to paid out over the course of several years. Fayette County received about $9 million.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said the second settlement will be similarly structured, and like the first, will include restrictions that the money be spent to help fight the opioid epidemic.
Vicites said the county is working with the Fayette County Drug and Alcohol Commission to develop a plan and administer the funding.
“The litigation was handled very well,” said county Solicitor Jack Purcell.
While Purcell and the commissioners are not sure how much the county will receive, they said it would be several million dollars — but less than the $9 million received in the first settlement.
“But we welcome the funds and continue to address opioid problem,” Purcell said.
In other business, the commissioners:
n Approved a letter of agreement between the county and Gibson Thomas Engineering in the amount of $97,200 to perform project management, meetings, agency coordination, final design and drainage, permitting and environmental documents, bid documents, advertisement, bidder questions and other direct costs concerning the Sheepskin Trail southern extension.
Dunn said the section in question will extend the trail north out of Point Marion, where a portion was opened in October.
Vicites said they still had funding available from a previous grant, and wanted to maximize their ability to use those funds before they expire.
n Approved the purchase of an industrial paper shredder for the recycling center in the amount of $27,621 from Allegheny Shredder, a COSTARS vendor. The equipment will allow the recycling program to hold shred events for county residents, and 90% of the cost will be reimbursed by a state Department of Environmental Protection grant previously awarded to the county.
