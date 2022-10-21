The Fayette County commissioners approved funding for five requests from municipalities and authorities through the county’s infrastructure bank on Thursday.
Money provided through Fayette County Infrastructure Bank (FCIB) loans will help fund several projects:
n Ridge Boulevard and Stadium Road stormwater and roadway improvements project in Dunbar Township for $500,000 and not to exceed $1.1 million, with a 20-year payment term. The project includes roadway reconstruction and replacement of existing stormwater infrastructure.
n Roadway improvements and stormwater infrastructure repairs project in Belle Vernon for $600,000 with a 15-year payment term. The project includes construction, reconstruction, non-routine maintenance and repairs to transportation and stormwater infrastructure along Coal and Diamond alleys; Johnson and Linton avenues; Bluff, Grant, Green, Wood, Brown, Roley, Sampson, Broad and Grand streets.
n Demuth and Moyer Road pump stations upgrades project in Bullskin Township and for the Connellsville Township Joint Sewer Authority for $500,000 with a 10-year payment term. The project includes upgrades to the existing control panels, pumps and generators at the both pump stations.
n Liberty Hall Sanitary sewer replacement project and Grassy Run sewer extension project for the Fairchance Georges Joint Municipal Sewage Authority for $1,515,050 with a 20-year payment term. The project includes replacement of sanitary sewer infrastructure along Muddy Run, between Green Street and Christy Lane.
n Riverside Drive Water Treatment Plant improvements project for the North Fayette County Municipal Authority for $4.3 million with a 20-year payment. The project includes construction, reconstruction, non-routine maintenance and repair of water infrastructure at 899 Riverside Drive.
Mark Rafail, economic development coordinator for the county, said 15 banks were approached, and the county selected Somerset Trust Company with a 4.24% interest rate.
“The infrastructure bank funds will be used as match money or fund complete projects that otherwise would not have been able to happen without county assistance,” Rafail said. “By advancing infrastructure improvements that support tourism, economic development and public safety, the local economy will also grow.”
In May, Fayette County became the fourth county in the commonwealth to establish an infrastructure bank to be available to all county municipalities and authorities to offer low-interest loans for either transportation or utility infrastructure projects that support economic development and public safety.
Commissioner Vincent Vicites said the infrastructure bank will help with completing infrastructure projects along with the development of the county.
“This is a great start,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn, adding that there are times where a municipality may not have enough money to finish such projects, which are important to attracting businesses to the area. “This is a great way for the county to partner up with our municipalities to get a lot of that infrastructure ready.”
Both Vicites and Dunn voted to fund the projects. Commissioner Dave Lohr was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
In other business, the commissioners:
n Voted on an agreement between Fayette County and Gibson Thomas Engineering for design of the Dunlap Creek Trail in Menallen Township at a cost of $51,500.
n Voted to approve to submit the application for the fiscal year 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) on behalf of the county and the nine entitlement townships including Bullskin, Dunbar, Georges, German, Luzerne, Menallen, North Union, Restone and South Union for a total of $1,404,778.
n Voted to approved the sale of cardboard collected at the recycling center to Clear Creek Recycling in Filbert at a rate of $50 per ton.
n Announced that the Fayette County Children and Youth Advisory Committee has one vacant position with a term to expire on Aug. 26, 2025, and one position with a term to expire on Aug. 31, 2025. Applicants must reside in Fayette County. Anyone interested in serving should complete the application on the Fayette County CYS webpage on the Fayette County website (fayettecountypa.org) and return it to: Fayette County Children & Youth Services, 130 Old New Salem Road, Uniontown, Pa., 15401.
