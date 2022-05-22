The Fayette County commissioners awarded contracts to three companies to build a structure connecting the district attorney’s office to the courthouse.
The $966,198 project consists of building a structure from the side of the courthouse to the former Waggoner and Ferens law office, where the district attorney’s office is now located, said Commissioner Dave Lohr.
District Attorney Rich Bower said the structure will appear more like a building than a bridge, and the style will match the district attorney’s office building and transition to the courthouse.
Bower said the connector will provide increased safety for witnesses, police and victims who have to be at the office for court, and for the office’s 22 employees.
“People don’t think this is a dangerous job, but it’s more dangerous than you can imagine,” Bower said.
Once the connector is completed, anyone going to the district attorney’s office building will enter through the courthouse, and be directed to a door at the structure. Once at the door, anyone wishing to enter the district attorney’s office will have to be buzzed in.
The bids awarded were $873,000 to Masco Construction for general construction, $45,000 to Hranec Sheet Metal for mechanical construction and $48,198 to George R. Smalley Company Inc. for electrical construction.
Lohr and Commissioners Scott Dunn and Vince Vicites unanimously approved the bids.
The commissioners also approved bids for roof repairs at the Fayette County Building. The project includes replacing the roof and masonry from the roof line up on the county building section of the courthouse.
Murray Sheet Metal Company in Parkersburg, West Virginia, was the successful bidder.
The total cost of the project is $621,371, with $439,274 being the contractor’s costs and $182,097 being the cost of materials that will be purchased through the U.S. Communities Program.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved the appointments to three boards:
Muriel Nuttall was reappointed to the Go Laurel Highlands Board with a term to expire June 30, 2023; Bill Talkington was appointed to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission Public Participation Panel with a term to expire December 31, 2023; James Stark was appointed to the Workforce Development Board of Directors as a community-based organizations representative with a term to expire on June 30, 2026, and Frank Staszko was appointed to the Workforce Development Board of Directors as a state employee service representative with a term to expire on June 30, 2026.
