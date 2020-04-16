COVID-19 may have stopped the public from gathering in person, but the Fayette County commissioners used technology to conduct a virtual meeting on Thursday.
Held in the commissioners’ office conference room, the meeting was broadcast through a video stream and audio feed. While the board gave advance notice they would accept public comment through email, none was offered.
During the meeting, the Commissioners Scott Dunn, Dave Lohr and Vincent Vicites unanimously voted to approve the submission for a CARES Act Grant for $3,668,746.
“I’ll gladly make that motion,” Vicites said.
On March 27, President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into law, which contains $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses.
“One aspect of it is to keep our public transportation solid through this crisis,” Vicites said. “We’re taking a real hit in a lot of ways and need help funding-wise.”
The commissioners also unanimously voted for submitting a fare increase application to the state Department of Transportation for Shared Ride services through Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation (FACT) to begin July 1.
The 32% increase will bring up the cost of a 6-to-10-mile ride from $2.50 to $3.30; PennDOT funds the remaining 85% of the fare.
Vicites said the rate increase is commiserate with other neighboring counties.
In other business:
n The commissioners unanimously voted to approve the submission of a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for $100,000 to acquire easements for the construction of the Sheekskin Trail.
Lohr said the grant will help in continuing the land acquisitions to word toward the completion of the Sheepskin Trial, which was high on their list before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s exciting to know there’s a lot of energy and enthusiasm to get this done,” Lohr said.
Dunn added that the grant will help move things along while ensuring all the legal requirements of the county are fulfilled.
n Dunn reminded residents that the primary election was moved from April 28 to June 2, and restrictions of voting my mail were relaxed.
Anyone wanting to get an application to vote by mail can do so by visiting www.votespa.com.
Once things are back to normal, Lohr said, he hopes people will to go back to the polls to vote.
n Vicites called for a moment of silence in memory of former Commissioner Vincent Zapotosky, who passed away on Wednesday.
“He was a good man and he was very kind and a very people-oriented person and he will be missed,” Vicites said. “He worked hard for the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.