In less than two months, the Census count begins in Pennsylvania, and Fayette County’s commissioners know just how important it is.
A count below 145,000 means Fayette will drop a class, becoming a fifth-class county.
“We’d hate to lose that one class because it will hurt us on grants and a variety of other things,” Commissioner Dave Lohr said.
Along with grant amounts for which the county would qualify, Lohr said a reduction in class could also result in fewer row offices, with some having to merge. Fayette Area Coordinated Transportation (FACT) could also lose money, which could result in a reduction of bus routes, he said.
“We don’t want to lose that funding,” said Commissioner Vincent Vicites.
Fourth class counties are defined as those having between 145,000 and 209,999 residents. Fayette didn’t make that cut during the 2010 Census, coming in a 136,606. However, counties are permitted to retain their existing class for one Census period.
If the 2020 Census puts Fayette below the 145,000 minimum population threshold, the county will become fifth class (90,000 to 144,999 residents).
A 2018 population estimate put the county at 130,441 residents.
Lohr said he’s hopeful that the county will retain its fourth class standing, but acknowledged that they just may not have the numbers.
Vicites said that population loss is something that all surrounding counties are grappling with.
Greene County lost an estimated 5.6% of its population between 2010 and 2018 and Westmoreland has lost about 4% during that time span, according to Census data.
Washington County has been relatively stable, with an estimated loss of 0.2% between 2010 and 2018.
When the 2020 Census numbers are finalized, Vicites said he does not believe the county will show as dramatic a drop as it did between the 2000 and 2010 Census counts, when there was a 12% population loss. He said a number of factors that led to that large drop have improved, pointing to a better economy and more job opportunities in Fayette County.
“We’ve turned the corner, and we need to build on that,” Vicites said.
He said new housing plans in Menallen Township and Hopwood are hopeful signs that the county is and will continue to attract new residents.
“When you have that housing available, there’s a better chance of people moving into the county,” Vicites said.
If the population count ends up with Fayette County as a fifth-class county, Lohr said officials will approach legislators to see if anything can be done for Fayette to retain their fourth-class status.
But, Lohr, Vicites and Commissioner Scott Dunn all agreed that the county’s best chance at class retention is to ensure everyone is counted.
Vicites said the county’s Complete Count Committee will help raise public awareness by reaching out in the community and on social media.
“We just want the citizens of Fayette County to know they really need to give the basic information to the Census Bureau,” Lohr said. “I hope everyone cooperates to get an accurate count.”
Lohr said they are also working on the border of the county as the last Census count showed that Fayette residents on the border of Westmoreland County in municipalities like Bullskin Township were counted as being in Westmoreland County.
“We need to pull everyone in who needs to be here,” Lohr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.