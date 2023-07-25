The Fayette County commissioners have publicly opposed a proposed fracking wastewater injection well in Nicholson Township.
At their meeting last week, Commissioners Dave Lohr, Vince Vicites and Scott Dunn approved a resolution urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reject permit requests to dispose of hydraulic fracking waste through an underground injection well in Nicholson Township.
According to the public notice from the EPA, the company G2 STEM applied for one commercial injection well permit to dispose of produced fluids associated with oil and gas production into the Balltown Sandstone Formation, about 3,400 feet below the ground surface. If the EPA grants the permit, it will remain in effect for 10 years.
According to the Mountain Watershed Association (MWA), an organization dedicated to protecting, preserving and restoring the Youghiogheny River Watershed, the injection well would repurpose a conventional gas well to dispose of the toxic wastewater (also called brine) produced by fracking.
“Essentially, the fluid, which often contains heavy metals, (man-made) chemicals, and radioactive materials, is pumped back into a hole left by the drilling that produced it,” the MWA stated on the organization’s website.
The MWA added that an additional concern is that when water is pumped underground, it can cause increased pressure, leading to potential fault slips and earthquakes.
“There’re a lot of issues with this and a lot of reasons why people are fighting them,” said Lisa DePaoli, the communications manager for the Center for Coalfield Justice, a nonprofit environmental organization serving Greene and Washington counties. “It’s the sheer amount of [brine] and how dangerous it is.”
She said the amount of brine injected into a well depends on its depth, but added that a typical fracking well produces 160,000 gallons of brine every day for the first five days of drilling, and then produces up to 100,110 gallons every day after.
“It’s a lot, and it’s really hard for people to picture that and fathom that amount,” DePaoli said.
She added that since the fracking companies have stated the chemicals in the fracking water are proprietary, they don’t need to disclose exactly what chemicals are in the fluids.
The commissioners’ resolution, which was sent to the EPA, states that numerous municipalities in the county are not serviced by a public water supply and must rely on groundwater.
“This is not the type of business I want to attract in Fayette County,” said Dunn. “There’s literally no benefit to our county.”
Dunn said the commissioners will fight the injection well proposal, noting he’d learned of a municipality in nearby Indiana County that fought a similar proposal for eight years. Eventually, the company pulled its request for a permit.
“So if it’s done next week, great; if it takes eight years, great,” Dunn said. “I am adamantly opposed to the potential polluting to our water tables and our environment.”
Lohr said the fight isn’t just in Nicholson Township, but throughout Fayette because underground water doesn’t recognize municipal boundaries.
“This is something that’s very dangerous, I believe,” Lohr said, adding he understands there’s technology down the road that could resolve such a disposal issue instead of putting it back in the ground. “This can pollute a lot of water systems.”
Vicites said the commissioners have an obligation to the county’s residents to ensure they have a safe living environment, free of toxic chemicals and hazardous waste.
“The potential toxicity of the injection well could harm humans, water sources, crops, cattle, creeks, fish, wildlife,” Vicites said. “There’s too many questions to justify the risk.”
“We’re working diligently to promote economic growth and attract new businesses into the county, but this is not the proper location for this activity,” he said.
The resolution and the letter to the EPA is on the Fayette County website at www.fayettecountypa.org, under “view all news.”
Lohr said he doesn’t know when the EPA will make a decision on the permit, but if the permit would be granted, he said the company will have a lot of hoops they still need to jump through with the state before they could seek county-level approvals.
“We’re checking to see what we can legally do,” Lohr said. “I just think there’s a long way to go before they get that far. But we’re going to fight it.”
A representative from G2 STEM LLC could not be reached for comment.
