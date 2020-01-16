The Fayette County commissioners officially voted to terminate the county’s longtime chief public defender Thursday.
In the unanimous vote, Commissioners Vincent Vicites, Dave Lohr and Scott Dunn ratified the Tuesday termination of Jeffrey Whiteko. The men amended the agenda to add the motion at the beginning of the meeting.
County solicitor Jack Purcell said because it’s is a personnel issue, he could not offer any comment on what lead to Whiteko’s termination.
Whiteko had been the chief public defender since 1991, and started working in the office as an assistant public defender in 1983. Susan Ritz Harper, a longtime assistant public defender in the office, will serve as interim chief public defender.
The county posted an opening for the job on its website on Wednesday, looking for applicants that have a law degree, admission to the state bar and four to five years working experience as a public defender or similar legal work. The salary is listed as $74,841 and notes the position supervises a staff of six. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 22.
In other business, the commissioners heard from Patty Yauger, a representative from U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler’s office. Reschenthaler’s congressional district covers Fayette County.
She reported that Reschenthaler and another congressman have taken steps to relaunch and co-chair the Congressional Gaming Caucus to serve as a platform to discuss federal policy issues related to the U.S. gaming industry and educate congressional colleagues on related regulatory and legislative matters.
Yauger said that over the past several decades, the gaming industry has expanded beyond traditional gaming markets in Nevada and New Jersey to benefit new communities, and Reschenthaler is excited to relaunch the caucus to provide a valuable forum for advancing policies that allow the gaming industry to grow and spur economic development in districts like his.
She also noted that three satellite offices have been established, including two in Fayette County, to address constituent concerns about any matters. Representatives of the congressman will be at the Fayette County Courthouse on the first Friday of each month and at Connellsville City Hall on the third Tuesday of the month. On the first Thursday of the month, representatives will be available at the Greene County Office Building. All office hours will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Also on Thursday, commissioners:
n Unanimously voted to advertise for bids for painting all of the interior walls of the domestic relations offices on the first and second floor of the Public Safety Building and advertised bids for the replacement of flooring there;
n Unanimously voted to enter an agreement with Zelenkofske Axelrod to perform audits of the county’s magisterial district judge offices for 2019 in an amount not to exceed $28,000, the county’s tax collectors for 2019 in an amount not to exceed $37,000 and the Fayette Inmate Fund for 2018 in an amount not to exceed $11,000;
n Announced they are looking for anyone interested in being appointed to an at-large position on the FACT board. Additionally, there are two openings for farmer representatives on the Agricultural Land Preservation Board, commissioners said. Letters of interest can be submitted to the commissioners’ office, attention Mary Over, 61 East Main St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401, or by email at mover@fayettepa.org.
