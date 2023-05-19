The Fayette County commissioners voted to add $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to broadband expansion efforts in the county.
During Thursday’s voting meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved an agreement between the county and the county’s redevelopment authority to provide the ARPA funding.
Andrew French, the executive director of the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, said the ARPA funds will be included with the previously secured $2.9 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money. Those combined sources will be used for broadband expansion in unserved and underserved areas in the central-northern and western part of the county. Included in those areas are Franklin Township, where one-third of students in an elementary school in the township don’t have home internet service, and Jefferson Township, where supervisors are unable to get online in their municipal building.
Both areas were identified as being in need of better service in results of a countywide broadband study that was released last month.
Last week, said French, the state’s broadband authority announced the availability of $200 million in grant funding for broadband access, with applications for their Capital Projects Fund due in July.
He said the additional $1.5 million investment by the county and the $2.9 in CDBG funds will be listed on the county’s application for the Capital Projects Fund, which could hopefully put Fayette in a position to receive a larger chunk of money from the CPF.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to abandon a bridge identified as County Bridge No. 180 in German Township. The bridge has become burdensome and is no longer necessary for the accommodation of public travel, the agreement read.
According to the Pennsylvania County Code, the commissioners are empowered to vacate or abandon the county’s responsibility for a bridge under such circumstances. The commissioners also voted to transfer ownership of the bridge to German Township at the township’s request.
The township plans to make the bridge a part of their plans to put a bike trail in the area.
Also Thursday, the commissioners presented a proclamation declaring June 10 “Edward Jackson Day” in honor of a local World War II veteran’s 100th birthday.
“There’s not too many of these men and women left from our greatest generation,” said Brian Bensen, director of the Fayette County Veterans Affairs office. “These are the men and women that give us the ability to stand up here and do this — they allow me to serve my country.”
Bensen said it was an honor to have the opportunity to read the proclamation.
