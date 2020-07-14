The Fayette County commissioners intend to honor a Uniontown man for saving the life of a Uniontown City Police officer last month.
During Tuesday’s setting agenda meeting, not only were the commissioners planning on placing on Thursday’s agenda a lifesaving recognition for Daylan McLee, but to have the man’s name synonymous with those who will be honored for saving lives in the future.
On June 21, McLee pulled Uniontown City Police Officer Jay Hanley out of his cruiser after it crashed in front of McLee’s house near Fayette Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Hanley’s leg was broken and his police cruiser caught on fire when McLee ripped open the door, and helped pull Hanley out of the car.
“It was a unique scenario,” Commissioner Vincent Vicites said. “And it’s a nice example across the country.”
McLee, who was shot by a state trooper and arrested in 2016, spent a year in jail before his charges were dropped. He later filed a federal suit against police, which is still ongoing.
Since the rescue, McLee was recognized with a lifesaving award during a Uniontown City Council meeting. July 21 was declared “Daylan McLee Day” in the city.
Vicites suggested that the title of any future recognition of lifesaving acts of bravery should officially be named after McLee.
The commissioners are looking to either invite McLee in person to Thursday’s regular meeting or having him join via Zoom session.
In other business, the commissioners placed on Thursday’s agenda the adoption of two resolutions concerning Community Development Block Grant--CARES for preparation and response to COVID-19.
A total of $790,136 will be available for the county and the nine competitive townships of Bullskin, Dunbar, Georges, German, Luzerne, Menallen, North Union, Redstone and South Union.
Andrew French, the executive director of the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority, said he spoke with the nine township supervisors and told the commissioners on Tuesday that each one wants to use the money for a county broadband expansion initiatives. Both North Union and South Union townships want to also use the funds for recreational facilities.
The other resolution is for a competitive grant for $2.5 million through the same program to also be used for Fayette County’s broadband expansion initiative.
In other business, the commissioners voted to place on Thursday’s agenda hiring a county parks and recreations manager through a four-year grant that pays 100% of the manager’s salary for the first year, 75% the second year, 50% the third year and 25% the fourth year.
The commissioners will soon conduct virtual interviews for the position, and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will also be a part of the hiring process.
They added that such a position could provide a lot more care to the parks, generate more activity and even help bring money in to the county.
