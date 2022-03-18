The Fayette County commissioners lent their support to applications for over $1.2 million in funding for continued development of the Sheepskin Trail.
One grant applications will focus on the trail development from the Hutchinson area in South Union Township to Fairchance. A second will grant application will focus on construction of the trail in the city of Uniontown.
On Thursday, the commissioners also approved a state Local Share Account (LSA) grant of $410,000 for property acquisition work on the section of the trail between Dunbar and North Union Township.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said there are about 40 properties between Dunbar and North Union Township the county needs to acquire for the trail.
“We need to keep building the links from Dunbar and Uniontown,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr, noting that the section will have bikers and hikers getting off the Great Allegheny Passage and onto the Sheepskin Trail.
Dunn said there are four phases to building a trail: searching for property titles along the path, acquiring properties, engineering and designing, and construction.
“This is the first time that I’ve been really excited we have something in each of those stages in process right now,” Dunn said. “Things are moving along.”
From start to finish, the process takes about five years, he said.
The grant applications come by way of the federal Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) program.
The South Union to Fairchance request is for design of the trail, which comes at a $312,500 cost. The grant request is for $250,000 because the program requires a 20% non-federal match of funds.
In the city of Uniontown, officials are ready to move on construction of the trail at an estimated cost of $612,703. The city’s SMART grant request, which the commissioners voted to send a letter of support for, would cover all but $122,541 of the cost. That grant also requires a 20% non-federal match of funding, which the city will pay, officials said.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said he found out that $3 million of SMART grant funding was allotted for the region during a Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission meeting and approached the executive director about it.
“I think we have a really good chance of getting that funding for both of them,” he said. “That will really getting us fast tracking this.”
In other business, Dunn announced that the commissioners are sponsoring a nonprofit grant symposium that will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on March 25 in Swimmer Hall at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
Dunn said the symposium is a free event for nonprofit groups to learn of additional sources of funding through grants and foundations.
Dunn said the next agricultural round table will be held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds beginning at 9 a.m. on April 8. Breakfast will be served for the free event. Farmers are encouraged to attend with their ideas and issues.
